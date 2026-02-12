Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in semifinals (Photo X@FCBarcelona, @atletienglish/)

Copa del Rey 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Spanish football giants Atlético Madrid and Barcelona face off tonight at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of their 2025–26 Copa del Rey semi-finals. The two most successful clubs in recent tournament history battle for a place in the final. Barcelona, the defending champions, are looking to maintain their domestic dominance, while Diego Simeone’s side seeks revenge after being eliminated by the Catalans at this same stage last season. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2025–26 Semi-Finals Match?.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Spanish Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2025-26, will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website by purchasing a specific match pass or a monthly subscription. FanCode is the official digital online partner for the Spanish Cup in India.

Telecast: Fans in India will not be able to watch the Spanish Cup TV telecast in the absence of a dedicated live broadcast partner. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

Category Details Fixture Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona Competition Copa del Rey 2025–26 (Semi-final, 1st Leg) Date 13 February 2026 Kick-off Time 1:30 AM (IST) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid UK TV / Stream Premier Sports 1 / Premier Sports Player US TV / Stream ESPN+ India Stream FanCode Key Absentees Rashford, Raphinha, Pedri (Barça)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Team News

Hansi Flick’s side arrives in Madrid with a heavily depleted squad following a series of late injury blows. Striker Marcus Rashford has been ruled out after sustaining a knee injury during the weekend’s win over Mallorca. He joins Raphinha, Pedri, and Gavi on the sidelines.

Atlético Madrid reached the semi-finals following a dominant 5-0 victory over Real Betis. Diego Simeone is expected to field a strong XI, potentially featuring new signing Ademola Lookman, who scored on his debut.

