Lionel Messi’s Goal Against Eibar Voted as the Best Goal for February 2020 (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi has been in red hot form for a long time now. Needless to say that every goal he scores, he breaks one milestone or the other. Now his recent goal against Eibar has been voted as the best goal by fans for the month of February 2020. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner stuck four goals in that game and led the team to a 5-0 victory. The match was played on February 22, 2020, at the Camp Nou. The official account of Barcelona revealed the winner of the month on their social media accounts. Lionel Messi Topples Cristiano Ronaldo to be the Highest Scorer in Europe's Top Five Leagues with a Goal against Real Sociedad.

Messi had garnered 69 per cent of votes for winning the goal of the month whereas, Frenkie de Jong stood on number two with 18 per cent votes and Antoine Greizmann occupied the third spot with seven per cent of fans voting for him. Youngster Ansu Fati was on number four with six per cent votes. For now, let's have a look at the goal and then the percentage of people voted for the football stars.

Recently, Messi had toppled Cristiano Ronaldo to be the top goal-scorer in Europe's five leagues which include La Liga, Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. If one has to go by the stats on Opta, Messi has now scored 438 goals in 474 appearances, whereas Ronaldo has a total of 437 from 66 fewer games. Recently he scored a goal against Real Sociedad and took the team to 1-0 win.