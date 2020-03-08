Lionel Messi Topples Cristiano Ronaldo to be the Highest Scorer in Europe's Top Five Leagues with a Goal against Real Sociedad

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Lionel Messi of Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty)

Lionel Messi netted a goal against Real Sociedad and took the team to a 1-0 win in the La Liga tie. With this goal, he went on to topple Cristiano Ronaldo and now has occupied the number one spot in Europe’s five leagues which include La Liga, Serie A, Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. If one has to go by the stats on Opta, Messi has now scored 438 goals in 474 appearances, whereas Ronaldo has a total of 437 from 66 fewer games. It would be interesting to see if Ronaldo scores a goal once again during Juventus vs Inter Milan which will be held tonight. Barcelona Have Not Lost Confidence, Says Coach Quique Setien After Lionel Messi Penalty Helps Beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in 2019-20 La Liga.

Ronaldo and Messi are two great football rivals and their rivalry refuses to die. The two have often been compared not only by fans but also by the football pundits all over the world. But none of them has come to a conclusion on who between the two is better. Check out the record below:

438 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi has become the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues (438 goals in 474 appearances), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo (437 in 540). Battle. pic.twitter.com/konZO1J8Pr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 7, 2020

Recently Messi had spoken about the rivalry between the two football greats and said that it will remain forever. "It was a duel that will last forever because it went on for many years, and it isn’t easy to keep at your highest level for so long – especially at those two clubs we were at, which were so demanding, in Madrid and Barca, the best in the world," Messi had said.