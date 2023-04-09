Arsenal will be looking to go eight points clear at the top of the English Premier League with a win over Liverpool at Anfield. Manchester City won their tie against Southampton yesterday and now its up to the Gunners to do their bit as they look to win their first league title in close to two decades. Manager Mikel Arteta has called on his squad to treat every game as a cup final until the end of the season and their fighting spirit will be needed for them to get over the line. Opponents Liverpool have endured a torrid season and are currently struggling at 8th in the table. For them to keep their fast-diminishing hopes of making it to Champions League next season alive, they need a win this evening. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. Premier League 2022–23: Wolves Hand Chelsea Narrow Defeat; Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Register Important Victories.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are likely to return to the starting eleven for Liverpool. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on the wings. Fabinho has endured a poor campaign but has an important role to play against Arsenal with the Gunners dominating teams in midfield.

Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli make up the front three for Arsenal and carry a lot of goal scoring threat with them. Martin Odegaard has been the player of the season so far for the away side and he needs to have a top game for the Gunners to get a good result here. Rob Holding has done well in the absence William Saliba, but this game will be a different challenge.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will host Arsenal in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will take place at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Become All-Time Top Scorer in European Club Football.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. This game could see a similar pattern with both clubs not taking much risks. Liverpool will be a tough side to beat at Anfield for the visitors and the two team will likely settle for a draw.

