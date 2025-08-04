English Premier League champions Liverpool are gearing up for a crucial season under manager Arne Slot with the club focussed on defence of their title. The Reds face Athletic Club this evening in a club friendly with one eye on this weekend’s FA Community Shield battle with Crystal Palace. This summer transfer window has been a busy one for Liverpool with a host of big names signing and integrating them quickly with the squad’s style of play will be crucial. Opponents Athletic Club finished fourth in the La Liga and they have been one of the constant performers in the their league. Luis Diaz Honours Diogo Jota in Farewell Message to Liverpool Fans, Says ‘It Would’ve Been Perfect Goodbye if…’.

Alexis Mac Allister is slowly and steadily getting into the match groove after an injury marred early pre season. Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack and he will have Florian Wirtz behind him as the playmaker. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Ryan Gravenberch with his presence in midfield will look to control the tempo of the game.

Unai Simon, the experienced Spanish goalkeeper, will be in goal for Atletico Club with Daniel Vivian and Inigo Lekue in defence. Nico Williams and Inaki Williams will be deployed on the wings with Gorka Guruzeta leading the attack in the final third. Mikel Vesga will deployed on top of the defence as a shield.

Liverpool vs Athletic Club Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Athletic Club Date Monday, August 04 Time 09:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Liverpool vs Athletic Club, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will host Athletic Club in a pre-season friendly on Monday, August 04. The Liverpool vs Athletic Club pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Anfield inLiverpool and has a scheduled start time of 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bayern Munich Sign Colombian Forward Luis Diaz From Liverpool on Four-Year Deal.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Liverpool vs Athletic Club, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Liverpool's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Liverpool vs Athletic Club pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Liverpool vs Athletic Club live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Liverpool vs Athletic Club, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Liverpool vs Athletic Club pre-season friendly 2025-26 will be available in India on the All Red Video website app, but will need a subscription. It will be a hard-fought battle between two quality teams with Liverpool emerging as 2-1 winners.

