The Singapore National Stadium plays host to a clash of the European heavyweights as Liverpool takes on Bayern Munich. The Reds have looked in good form on their pre-season tour winning a few games with ease. Their latest victory came against Leicester City whom they managed to beat by a 4-0 scoreline. With no Champions League football this term for the Reds, their focus will be to rebuild and challenge for the league. Opponents Bayern Munich were defeated by Manchester City recently but they head into the contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale. It also is an opportunity for Thomas Tuchel to resume his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool versus Bayern Munich starts at 5:00 pm IST. Virgil Van Dijk Named Liverpool’s New Captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold Vice-Captain for the Upcoming Season.

Dominik Szoboszlai played a few minutes against Leicester City and is in line for a start against Bayern Munich following his recovery from an ankle problem. Darwin Nunez has been in good goal-scoring touch for Liverpool and will lead the attack with Coady Gakpo on the bench. Mo Salah is one of the first names on the sheet with Alexis Mac Allister too gaining notable prominence. Curtis Jones is likely to feature as well in midfield.

Bayern Munich let go of Sadio Mane in the build-up to the game with the former Liverpool star joining Al-Nassr. Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer remain are missing due to injuries while Raphael Guerreiro is another notable absentee. Kim Min-jae gets a start in the Bayern Munich backline and he has an important season coming up following his big-money move from Napoli. Jamal Musiala is the talisman for the club in the attacking third and he needs to have a good game. Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Sign Fabinho From Liverpool, Brazil Midfielder Joins List of Star Players to Move to Saudi Arabia.

When is Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool will be facing Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on August 2. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Singapore National Stadium. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Bayern Munich, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Liverpool vs Bayern Munich match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Bayern Munich, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on LFCTV Go The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Liverpool will be too good for Bayern Munich in this match and should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).