Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga this summer window has not ended as of now. The France star was left out of PSG’s pre-season squad and it was also reported that he has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal offering him a lucrative deal. Even though PSG agreed to the offer of selling Mbappe to Al-Hilal, the player turned down the move. Now, the Mbappe transfer story has taken a new turn altogether with Liverpool reportedly showing interest in signing the World Cup winner on loan. Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Here Are Four Possible Clubs The French Striker Can Join if He Leaves PSG.

According to a report in Mirror, the Reds have opened talks with PSG to sign the sought-after forward on loan for the season. It is no secret that the 24-year-old has been linked to the Merseyside club in the past as well and his mother, Fayza Lamari, who also happens to be his agent, admires the club. Lamari was earlier also pictured pointing towards the Liverpool crest on a fan’s shirt with the photo going viral on the internet. The Telegraph had also quoted Mbappe confirming his mother’s love for Liverpool and he had also said he met the club officials when he was at Monaco before leaving for PSG. If this materializes, it would certainly be one of the biggest moves of the summer with PSG also getting the money. 'Staying in Paris?' Kylian Mbappe Avoids Fan's Question About His PSG Future Amidst Transfer Rumours (Watch Video).

Mbappe has been training separately with some of his PSG teammates who too have been left out by the club and it has been widely reported that he is set to join Real Madrid should he leave the Parisians. PSG are convinced that Mbappe will move to Real Madrid next year as a free agent and hence, want to sell him this season itself.

