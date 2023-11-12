Liverpool are without a win in the last two games in all competition and Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can return to winning ways with a win over Brentford at home. The Reds are fourth in the points table with 24 points from 11 games, three short of league leaders Manchester City. This season the club will be challenging for the league after the disappointments of the last term. With new arrivals settling in well, there is an aura of positivity about the club. Brentford are on a three-game winning run which is brilliant for a mid-table club. A win today will help them push for the Europa League standings. Liverpool versus Brentford will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz’s Father Released by Colombian Guerrilla Group 12 Days After Being Kidnapped.

Virgil Van Dijk will return to the starting eleven for Liverpool after missing the last game due to illness. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended following his yellow in the last match and he is likely to be replaced by Wataru Endo. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are both likely to start the contest with Mo Salah taking his usual right-wing spot. Dominik Szoboszlai has been their best player so far and all eyes will be on him as he takes the field for the hosts.

Aaron Hickey will not feature again this year for Brentford and the team will also have to do without the services of Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard, Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste. Bryan Mbeumo is the key man in the attack for the visitors and he will be supported in the final third by Yoane Wissa. ‘Who Had the Idea to…’ Jurgen Klopp Left Fuming As Celebrating Toulouse Fans Interrupt Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool’s Defeat in UEFA Europa League 2023–24 (Watch Video).

When is Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will go up against Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, November 12. The Liverpool vs Brentford match will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Brentford match on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool at home will attack from the word go and expect the hosts to secure a hard-fought victory here.

