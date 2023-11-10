‘Who Had the Idea to…’ Jurgen Klopp Left Fuming As Celebrating Toulouse Fans Interrupt Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool’s Defeat in UEFA Europa League 2023–24 (Watch Video)

Jurgen Klopp lost his cool after his post-match press conference was interrupted by Toulouse fans following Liverpool's 2-3 defeat to the French side in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on November 10. The German coach was very unhappy with the press conference which was reportedly being held in a tent outside the stadium. As Klopp was speaking, the noise from the celebrations of Toulouse fans interrupted the conference. An angry Klopp asked, "Who had the idea to do the press conference here?" Toulouse 3–2 Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023–24: Reds Suffer Shock Defeat After VAR Rules Out Jarell Quansah’s Late Strike (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Video:

UEFA and French organisation - not a good combination. Jurgen Klopp was irked in the post-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/keDyHuazuM — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)