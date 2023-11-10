‘Who Had the Idea to…’ Jurgen Klopp Left Fuming As Celebrating Toulouse Fans Interrupt Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool’s Defeat in UEFA Europa League 2023–24 (Watch Video)

The German coach was not very happy after a controversial VAR decision saw Liverpool lose 2-3 to Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. It was Liverpool's first loss in the Europa League this season.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 10, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Jurgen Klopp lost his cool after his post-match press conference was interrupted by Toulouse fans following Liverpool's 2-3 defeat to the French side in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on November 10. The German coach was very unhappy with the press conference which was reportedly being held in a tent outside the stadium. As Klopp was speaking, the noise from the celebrations of Toulouse fans interrupted the conference. An angry Klopp asked, "Who had the idea to do the press conference here?" Toulouse 3–2 Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023–24: Reds Suffer Shock Defeat After VAR Rules Out Jarell Quansah’s Late Strike (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Video:

Tags:
Jurgen Klopp Jurgen Klopp press conference Klopp Klopp press conference Liverpool FC Liverpool vs Toulouse Toulouse vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League 2023-24 UEL UEL 2023-24
