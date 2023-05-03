Liverpool hosts Fulham in what is a crucial game for them as they look to keep their slim chances of making it to the Champions League next season alive. The Reds won their last game in thrilling fashion with Diogo Jota scoring the winner against Tottenham Hotspur with virtually the last kick of the match. The Reds are fifth in the points table with 56 points from 33 games while Manchester United have managed 63 points and played a game less. The ideal scenario for Liverpool is to win their remaining matches and hope and pray for a Manchester United or a Newcastle United debacle. Fulham are 10th and have lost their last two matches but remain a tough nut to crack. Liverpool versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Lionel Messi Suspended: PSG Takes Action Against World Champion Footballer For 'Unapproved' Trip to Saudi Arabia.

Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Calvin Ramsay, and Stefan Bajcetic are the players missing out for Liverpool due to fitness issues. Luis Diaz marked his comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off with a goal against Spurs and has done enough to guarantee a start. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack with Mo Salah on the right wing. Fabinho will have to play a key role in central midfield with Fulham known for pressing high up the pitch.

Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream, Andreas Pereira are some of the key player rules out of the clash while Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to serve his suspension. Carlos Vinicius will lead the attack with Tom Cairney as the playmaker slotting in behind him. Harrison Reed has been vital for the visitors in midfield and he will need to be on top of his game once again.

When is Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will host Fulham in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, May 4. The game will take place at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Spotted in Riyadh Hospital for Daughter's Appendix Operation; Netizens Wish Her Speedy Recovery.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Liverpool will win this game with relative ease, scoring a few goals in the process.

