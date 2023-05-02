Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, at a hospital in Riyadh to attend their daughter's appendix operation. In a viral photo, the Al-Nassr star was seen standing alongside a doctor and Georgina in front of a hospital bed. Ronaldo has three daughters and it was not clear as to who was going to get operated on. However, a report in SportsTiger states that it is his daughter Bella. Wishes poured in for the little one as the picture went viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Shares Romantic Photo To Shut Down Break-Up Rumours!.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina at Riyadh Hospital for Daughter's Operation

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are in a hospital in Riyadh for their daughter's appendix operation. 🏥 pic.twitter.com/7ae6WwKR6k — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) May 2, 2023

