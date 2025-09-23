English Premier League leaders Liverpool will be in action at home this evening against Southampton in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Reds have won all their matches so far this campaign in all competitions and currently enjoy a five point gap at the top of the EPL points charts. Their dominance so far is a continuation of their form last term and manager Arne Slot will be happy with the momentum. Their opponents Southampton play in the second tier of English football and do not enjoy a good record against Liverpool. They have won just once in the Championship which further complicates matters. Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele Wins Men’s Award; Aitana Bonmati Creates History With Third Consecutive Women’s Title.

Liverpool will look to give their fringe players an opportunity to shine in this game. Wataru Endo will be the central defensive midfielder with Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic pushing forward from the midfield to support the attack. Hugo Ekitike will lead the attack with Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa as the wingers.

Gavin Bazunu in goal for Southampton will need to have a quality game with Liverpool boasting of one of the best attacks in the country. Welington has been ruled out of the game for the visitors due to injury. Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will form the central defensive partnership. Shea Charles and Caspar Jander will sit deep and shield the backline with Cameron Archer leading the attack.

Liverpool vs Southampton Match Details

Match Liverpool vs Southampton Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Anfield, Liverpool, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Liverpool vs Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will be back in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round as they will take on Southampton on Wednesday, September 24. The Liverpool vs Southampton match is set to be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Unai Emery Eyes Spark for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest Marks Emotional Comeback.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Liverpool vs Southampton online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Liverpool vs Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Liverpool will have little difficulty brushing aside Southampton in this game should record an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).