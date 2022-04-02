Liverpool return to action after the international break as they take on Watford in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The LIV vs WAT clash in EPL 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Merseyside on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Watford, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester United to Face Liverpool in Pre-season in Thailand.

Liverpool have closed the points gap to leaders Manchester City to one and can temporarily overtake them in the standings with a win. Meanwhile, Watford are fighting in the relegation battle and recently ended their four-game winless run and will hope to build on that result.

When is Liverpool vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Liverpool vs Watford match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on April 02, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Liverpool vs Watford match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India and will be live telecasting the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Watford for its online fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).