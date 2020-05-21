Luis Enrique Speaks on Football Matches Behind Closed Doors Without Fans, Says ‘Sadder Than Dancing With Sister’

Luis Enrique (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Barcelona coach and head coach of the Spanish national football team Luis Enrique has voiced his apprehensions on football without fans but accepted that he is happy that at least there will some football as players were desperate to get back into the pitch. Germany's Bundesliga returned to action last weekend after two months suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga are also working towards making a return by mid-June. Football without fans and behind closed doors is "sadder than dancing with your sister" said Enrique when asked about his opinion on football matches with any spectators.

But despite calling it extremely "sad," Enrique agreed that fans will at least have football matches to watch sitting at home after going two months without anything live to watch. The Bundesliga 2019-20 season, which resumed last week was a huge success. But the sight of empty stands, player unable to celebrate with each other and maintaining distance after scoring goals raised a lot of questions with the main being if the fans, players and the game itself will be able to sustain like this in the long run.

“Playing behind closed doors is sadder than dancing with your own sister,” the Spain boss told Colgados del Aro. "I saw some games from Germany at the weekend and it's terrible. You can hear everything -- all the insults -- and you lose the intimacy of the better moments. But we have to remember that this is a business that generates a lot of money.

"While it's a long way from playing with fans, I understand it can serve as a way of helping people deal with the lockdown. But football in these circumstances is odd,” Enrique added. The 50-year-old also said that if he were a player now “I would have been keen to get back to playing as soon as possible. I would have had no fear.” Enrique’ comments on players not scared to return to the football grounds came after several in the Premier League voiced their concerns over making a return under such circumstances.

"On a personal level, I'm not worried about the virus but I am aware there could be an impact on older people and those susceptible to greater suffering. As a coach, I would like to start up because of everything it means more than because I am keen for it to come back,” he added.