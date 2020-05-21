David de Gea Flaunts Unshaven Look As he Returns to Old Trafford, Fit Again Paul Pogba Trains With Team Manchester United (See Pics)

David De Gea and Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Instagram and Twitter)

The Manchester United team is back to business after a long gap of a couple of months. The players of the team arrived at the Old Trafford and sweated it out with their peers. But what caught our attention was their goalkeeper David de Gea who was spotted in an unshaved look as he drove to the stadium in his luxurious Mercedes. The goalkeeper looked fresh after the lockdown. The official account of the Red Devils shared the snaps of the team and David de Gea’s picture was going viral for his new look. Also, Paul Pogba who was injured for a while now has returned to the team and is almost touted to be fit for matches. David De Gea Jokingly Shows a Middle Finger to Sergio Aguero During Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 (See Pic).

The sporting activities at the club were halted after the outspread of the coronavirus. Now the teams have left no stone unturned to keep up with the safety measure in mind not only for the players but also for the support staff. The pictures of the team sweating it out were shared on social media. You can check them out below:

Paul Pogba

Small group sessions

Small group sessions are under way 💪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/yL1BloYMQm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Thumbs Up

Thumbs up if you're happy to be training again 😍👍#MUFC pic.twitter.com/AGvMTaZgHj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Here's what Harry Maguire had to say about the first day

Enjoy seeing today's training pics? 😄@HarryMaguire93 lifts the lid on #MUFC's first day back 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2020

Finally the snap of David De Gea

As per the new rule, the teams are allowed to practice in groups which comprise five members. The Stage One protocol will witness all 20 top-flight squads beginning basic work from today.