Manchester United will hope for a change in fortunes when they visit Luton Town for the third-round match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 on September 23, 2020 (Wednesday). United began the season with a disappointing 1-3 loss at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be desperate for a win against the EFL Championship club. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast, live streaming online and all other match details for Luton Town vs Manchester United, League Cup 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information.

United were thrashed 1-3 by Crystal Palace in their opening match of Premier League 2020-21 with the hosts putting up a lethargic performance. Manchester United manager Solskjaer stated that a number of changes will be made to the squad for the EFL Cup third round match against Luton Town with some players from the youth teams and academy set to make their debut this season. Among them is Dean Henderson, who will make his Manchester United debut.

When is Luton Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Luton Town vs Manchester United match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 third round will be played at the Kenilworth Road in Bedfordshire. The EFL Cup match will take place on September 23, 2020 (Tuesday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Luton Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Luton Town vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match live on MTV, MTV HD+, VHA and VH1 HD channels. Fans need to tune into these channels to catch the match live on television sets.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Luton Town vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Football Match?

The Luton Town vs Manchester United EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. JIO subscribers can live stream the Carabao Cup third round match on JIO TV, which is the official online TV app of JIO.

Luton United beat Norwich City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup 2020-21 first round and overcame Reading 1-0 in the second-round match. They will be eager and busting with confidence to beat Manchester United.

