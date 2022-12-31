Manchester City are in hot pursuit of league leaders Arsenal and will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table albeit temporarily when they host Everton at the Etihad Stadium. The defending champions defeated Leeds United in their last league match, a contest they dominated from start to finish. Pep Guardiola’s men know they have the experience of winning multiple league titles and this could prove to be the difference in the end. They have the right squad depth and if they can avoid those odd blips, they should give Arsenal a run for their money. Opponents Everton are yet to make any progress under Frank Lampard and the Merseyside based club could find themselves in another relegation scrap if they lose this evening. Manchester City versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Most Expensive Football Players: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar Jr, Check List Of Top Five Biggest Contracts In Footballing History.

Ruben Dias is a long-term absentee for Manchester City owing to a hamstring problem while Julian Alvarez has only just returned from Argentina post winning the World Cup and is out. Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji make up the central defensive partnership with the in-form Rodri shielding the backline. Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun and linking up well with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

James Garner, Andros Townsend and Mason Holgate are ruled out of the Manchester trip for Everton due to fitness issues. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the focal point of the attack and wingers Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon will try and create chances for the England forward. Amadou Onana in midfield has his task cut out as he comes up against a City side that play with machine like precision.

Manchester City do not often drop points and this game will be no exception with the hosts notching up a victory. Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr, Twitterati React.

When is Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City vs Everton will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. the kick-off time of the match is 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), today, December 31st.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City vs Everton live on Star Sports Select 3 or Star Sports Select HD 1.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Manchester City vs Everton will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).