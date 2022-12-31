One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Pro League club AL Nassr on a two-year deal. Ronaldo's deal will see him becoming the highest-paid footballer of all time. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has played for some great clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Now Al Nassr becomes the newest addition to this list. This is how fans reacted on Twitter following Ronaldo's move. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Al Nassr FC Confirm Ronaldo's Signing.

Ronaldo Joins Al Nassr

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Forever Favourite

Cristiano Ronaldo's career at the top ends today. It’s sad but he has the right to make that choice. I and millions of others won’t forget all the incredible moments he produced across his 20 year career. Forever my favourite footballer ever. Thank you, Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/pdHtig2Myk — TC (@totalcristiano) December 30, 2022

No Longer a Manchester United Legend?

@Cristiano You left United for this?? You were worshipped by us..you shouldve been our guiding star..helping our young kids..but you sold out..thanks but no thanks..Good luck to you..United made you but you are no legend for us.. — Ajith Vasudevan (@AvVasudevan) December 31, 2022

First Football Billionaire

I never thought of this day but here it is. Money is a good thing. A very good thing. Cristiano is now on course to becoming the first football billionaire — Johnny Dogs (@ThisManAura) December 31, 2022

Smart Play?

While United struggle for 6th, Ronaldo is going to be sitting on 200 million a year. Sounds like the smart play to me. — Scary Ghost 🌊 (@Epicurious_me) December 31, 2022

Makes No Sense

Makes no sense to me cause good performance brings about recognition and headline....with out this u won’t get any influence instead u will rather be forgotten — Anthony (@Chinons37101075) December 31, 2022

Deserves It

He deserves it all 🙌🏼 — Blackdiamond (@LuzukoSati) December 31, 2022

Legacy Tarnished

Honestly feel bad now the way things have ended for him. Tarnished his United legacy, fought with the Portugese setup, probably lost the Goat debate and now does exactly what he said he wouldn't as he felt he's still got it. #mufc #CristianoRonaldo https://t.co/jhRDqhCJME — Varun (@14varunshah) December 31, 2022

Forever Goat

