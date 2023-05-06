League leaders Manchester City host Leeds United with a win taking them five points clear at the top. Pep Guardiola’s team has an away game against Real Madrid next and with their treble dream alive, the squad is ready to battle on all fronts. Arsenal looked like running away with the league at the turn of the year but Manchester City have shown great perseverance to be in the position they are now. Barring a catastrophic end to the campaign, the league looks done and dusted. Opponents Leeds United are 17th and could drop to the relegation zone depending on a combination of them losing at the Etihad plus direct rivals winning. Manchester City versus Leeds United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Kevin de Bruyne is not likely to be risked against Leeds United and we should see him in action against Real Madrid for Manchester City. Julian Alvarez will line up as the attacking midfielder alongside Ilkay Gundogan with record-breaking striker Erling Haaland playing down the middle. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish will be the conventional wingers, with Rodri playing at the base of midfield.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are ruled out for Leeds United due to fitness issues in Sam Alladryce’s first game in charge of the club. The veteran manager has just a few games to avoid relegation and we have seen it in the past, he is good at this job. Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto will lead the attack with Weston McKennie playing as a central midfielder alongside Marc Roca. UEFA Publishes Action Plans For Future Cup Finals After Security Failure in the Champions League Summit Clash At Paris.

When is Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will be locking horns with Leed United in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 6. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on the Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Fulham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. Manchester City will make light work of this Leeds United side and expect the hosts to march to an easy 3-0 win.

