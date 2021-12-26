The Boxing Day fixtures will go ahead in the English Premier League despite the Omicron variant creating havoc in England. Leaders Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad in what promises to be a standout weekend game. The defending champions have a three-point lead at the top and have not shown any signs of a slowdown since the start of November. Pep Guardiola is a master tactician and knows well how to prepare his team for consistent performance in the long run and Leicester City will have to play to their very best to get a positive result. The Foxes are 9th in the points table which is well below their expectations and need a turnaround in the campaign. Premier League Fixtures on Boxing Day 2021: List Of Football Matches on December 26 in England's Top-Flight.

Ferran Torres might well have played his last game for Manchester City with the club all but confirming his move to Barcelona. Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias have looked solid at the back and will need to be on their toes as they come up against Patson Daka. Gabriel Jesus is set to lead the attack with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez on the wings. Former Aston Villa man Jack Grealish will have to content himself with a place on the bench.

Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu are all ruled out with injuries for the visitors while doubts remain over the availability of Jonny Evans. Boubakary Soumare in midfield is a quality player and he will need to make sure the hosts do not stamp their authority from the start. James Maddison can be a daunting prospect to face for any opposition when in full flow and City needs to be cautious with the Englishman.

When is Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on December 26, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City have hit their peak form like every other season and there is no team in the country that can stop them at the moment.

