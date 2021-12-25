The English Premier League continues its busy schedule over the festive period as teams return for competitive action on Boxing Day 2021 for another set of fixtures as England's top-flight footballing division carries on with the traditional matchday after Christmas. However, with rising COVID-19 cases some of the games on December 26 have been postponed. So we take a look at all the matches that will take place in the Premier League on this year's Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford EPL 2021-22 Games on Boxing Day Postponed Due to COVID-19 Cases.

Premier League fixtures have been postponed regularly in recent weeks due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases among the top-flight teams. This has seen many sides being unable to field a playing XI either due to members testing positive or the isolation rules. Due to this the league's annual boxing day matches are also facing cancelation. EPL 2021-22: Burnley vs Everton Boxing Day Game Postponed Due to COVID Cases.

Boxing Day in England sees a number of top-flight teams face off against each other throughout the day but the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases has thrown the calendar into chaos. Three matches on the day have been postponed which include Liverpool vs Leeds, Everton vs Burney and Wolves vs Watford. At the moment, apart from the mentioned fixtures, the remaining matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Premier League Fixtures on Boxing Day 2021

Date Time (IST) Match December 26, 2021 08:30 PM West Ham vs Southampton December 26, 2021 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Crystal Palace December 26, 2021 08:30 PM Norwich City vs Arsenal December 26, 2021 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Leicester City December 26, 2021 11:00 PM Aston Villa vs Chelsea December 27, 2021 01:30 AM Brighton vs Brentford

Given the increase in coronavirus cases among the teams it won't be a surprise if further fixtures are postponed on the matchday itself. Manchester City have an opportunity to extend their gap at the top of the table while Chelsea can close in on second place as Liverpool are not in action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).