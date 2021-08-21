Manchester City would lock horns with newly-promoted Norwich City in the Premier League on August 21, Saturday. The match would be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and would begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City, who are the defending champions, didn't get their campaign off to a favourable start as they fell to a 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their very first match. Pep Guardiola's side made a club-record signing in Jack Grealish but the highly-rated midfielder was unable to make a real impact in City's match against Spurs. The Spanish coach would expect his star man rises up to the occasion and helps to fetch his side three points as they aim to retain the league title. Martin Odegaard, Norwegian Midfielder, Rejoins Arsenal From Real Madrid on Permanent Deal

Norwich too suffered a loss in their first match of the Premier League this season, against Liverpool and the newcomers would have to come up with an inspired performance to defeat City, just like they did back in the 2019-20 season. Here are the live streaming details of this match:

When is Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Norwich City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Norwich City match on Disney+Hotstar.

