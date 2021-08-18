Romelu Lukaku, who was re-signed by Chelsea last week, has revealed that he would be donning the number 9 shirt at the club, following the departure of striker Tammy Abraham to AS Roma earlier this week. The Belgian striker signed for Italian champions Inter Milan and was given jersey number 18 initially. But now he confirmed he would be wearing the number 9 jersey and has also revealed that he would be ready to face Arsenal in Chelsea's next Premier League fixture, this Sunday. The 28-year, while addressing the press at a conference, said, "Can I say it? Yes, I have the No.9. I am happy and fortunate to be in this situation. They are rebuilding and, at the end of the day, I just look at my team and focus on what we have. "Romelu Lukaku Returns to Chelsea After Completing Transfer From Inter Milan for Club-Record Fee

It's going to be a tough game but we will prepare ourselves for a battle. I have been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to improve my teammates and I am available if the coach wants me to play."

The 28-year old made his return to Stamford Bridge after seven years after a poor first spell with the London club. He had failed to score in the 10 matches he had played for Chelsea back then and was sent on several loan spells at West Brom and Everton. He then moved to Manchester United in 2017 where he ended up scoring 28 Premier League goals in 66 appearances. He then joined Inter and experienced a successful period, winning the Serie A title after many years.

His performances at Inter made him get offers from many clubs with Chelsea eventually winning the race to acquire the Belgian's signature for a club-record fee. Lukaku, believed to be Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's heir to the club, also revealed few advises that the former striker had to share.

"He was really happy about the improvements I made in the last couple of seasons, he said, adding, "But he says there is always more work to be done, it's all about improvement week in, week out. Now I get the chance to join a team that's very hungry and very ambitious. It's good to be back. You are fighting to achieve your dreams. I'm here now and I can't wait to be on the field. It's time to get down to business and let my performance do the talking."

