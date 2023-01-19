Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they meet at the Etihad Stadium. While Manchester City blew away a lead against city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford at the weekend, Spurs were never really in the contest in the North London Derby and surrendered versus Arsenal without a fight. A win at home for Manchester City is a must if Pep Guardiola wants to keep his team’s fast-diminishing Premier League title ambitions alive. With Arsenal playing Manchester United at the weekend, three points for the home team can help cut down Gunner’s lead at the top. The game is equally important for Spurs as well, as they are fast dropping out of contention for playing Champions League football and manager Antonio Conte needs a bit of fortune going his way. Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Crystal Palace 1–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Michael Olise’s Injury Time Equaliser Helps the Eagles To Snatch One Point From the Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ruben Dias and John Stones have returned to first-team training for Manchester City but this game has come too soon for their return. Erling Haaland has not found the back of the net in the last few games and the young striker will be eager to get back to his usual self soon. Jack Grealish came off the bench to score at Old Trafford and may have done enough to warrant a start this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris put in one of his worst performances ever in a Spurs shirt against Arsenal, but the team management is in no mood to replace him. Harry Kane may not be at the club next season, but his immediate focus will be to help his club come away with all three points from Manchester. Heung Min Son’s form, has dipped once again and it is a cause of concern for the team. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Ahead of Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, A Look at Head-to-Head History, Records and Stats of Footballing Legends.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The match will start at 1.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 19.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022–23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee. Manchester City may not be at their very best but have enough quality to win this contest.

