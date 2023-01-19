Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Selhurst Park, London. The Red Devils got a lightning start to the match. Derby hero Bruno Fernandes scored just ahead of halftime to put Erik ten Hag's team ahead. United then defended well and did not let Crystal Palace to create any clear-cut opportunities. At one point, it looked like Red Devils will be able to secure all three points. Michael Olise however had some different plans. The French player scored from a brilliant freekick in the 91st minute and brought parity into the game. No team then found any winner in the remaining few minutes. BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022–23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

Crystal Palace 1–1 Manchester United

Michael Olise's stunning free-kick earns Crystal Palace a point#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/2sOcwhQ1fJ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2023

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Match Highlights

