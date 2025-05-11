Manchester United are the finalists of the UEFA Europa League after a 7-1 demolition of Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals and with their worst return in the Premier League confirmed, their tie against West Ham United does not hold much significance. The Red Devils have no wins in their last five league games and are currently 15th in the standings with 39 points from 35 games. Manager Ruben Amorim will likely opt for resting his key players in order to keep them fresh ahead of the finals of the Europa League. Opponents West Ham United are 17th and with the three relegations confirmed, they can breath a sigh of relief. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw.

Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen will form the double pivot in central midfield with Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazaroui as the wing backs. Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro, and Fredricson will be part of the back three. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the forward line with Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes as the attacking midfielders.

The long term injury to Michail Antonio has had an impact on West Ham United’s season with him being a key part of the attack. Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug will form the three man forward line. Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta will be the enforcers in midfield for the home side.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

UEFA Europa League finalists Manchester United are set to host West Ham United in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 11. The Manchester United vs West Ham EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Old Trafford and begin at 6:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 1-4 Athletic Bilbao UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Mason Mount Hits Brace, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund Hit Goal Each To Put Red Devils Through To UEL Final

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs West Ham live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Man United vs West Ham online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. It should be an open game with both the teams creating chances and the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).