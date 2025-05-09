Despite leading 3-0 in aggregate, Manchester United found themselves in a pinch against Athletic Bilbao in the second-leg UEFA Europa League 2024-25 semifinals, only to make a stunning comeback and seal a place in the competition final. Bilbao's Jaureguizar broke the deadlock and handed the visitors a 1-0 lead in the first half, which remained intact till the last 18 minutes of the encounter, which saw Manchester United mount a comeback. Mason Mount hit the equaliser for the hosts in the 72nd minute, after which Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund tripled the score in six minutes. Mount hit the final nail in Athletic Club's coffin, scoring his second goal of the match to give Man United a 4-1 (7-1 aggregate) win, and a go-through to the final. Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Red Devils Ride on Bruno Fernandes's Brace To Win First-Leg Semifinal.

Manchester Uniter Enter UEL 2024-25 Final

Just dropped: the highlights from Old Trafford 😍 Tap below to relive that incredible second-half comeback 🎬⤵️#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)