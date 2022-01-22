Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's house was broken into and burgled during his side's 3-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on January 20. The Swedish center-back learnt of this development after his side's win and understandably, has made himself unavailable for United's match against West Ham on Saturday. The 27-year old is currently in Sweden with his wife Maja and children. Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that Lindelof would not be part of the Premier League clash against West Ham. While addressing the press, he said, "I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning. He told me what actually happened, that this was a traumatic event, especially for his wife and children." Arsenal FC Launch Pre-Match Kits Inspired by London Underground Train Seats (See Pics)

"He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn't want to leave his wife and family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself. We agreed he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game," he added. Lindelof's wife Maja took to Instagram to share a story, revealing that she and her kids managed to hide in a room when their house was being broken into. "During Victor's game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester. I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house. We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both and my little kids."

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families," she added. Manchester United too condemned the attack and urged anyone who had information about the crime, to inform the police.

"We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof's house during the away game against Brentford," a club statement read, adding, "His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken. This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support. We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).