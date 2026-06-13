Marcos Senesi's Girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers Captures Heartfelt Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Call-Up Reaction During Holiday (Watch Video)

A dream became reality for Marcos Senesi, the 29-year-old Tottenham-bound defender, who received a late call-up to Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad while enjoying a holiday with his girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers. The candid, emotional reaction was captured on camera, showing the couple's joyous disbelief as Senesi learned he would be heading to football's most prestigious tournament. Senesi's inclusion comes as a direct replacement for Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, 27, who was unfortunately ruled out of the competition due to a calf injury suffered during Argentina's training camp in Texas. Neymer Among 700 People to Be Abducted by UFO, Psychic Vo Bahiana Makes Bizarre Prediction for Brazil vs Scotland World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

This pivotal call arrived just days after Senesi officially agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer from Bournemouth, effective July 1, 2026. The centre-back, who has earned three senior caps for his national team, will now link up with the reigning world champions in the United States.

According to reports, Senesi was on standby for the squad, and despite being on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, he maintained his physical routine, aware of the lingering possibility of a last-minute call-up. This diligence paid off spectacularly when Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's coach, made the difficult decision to replace Balerdi following the severity of his muscle tear. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

The Viral Moment Captured by Girlfriend

The moment Senesi received the call was a testament to the raw emotion of football. His girlfriend filmed him nervously answering the phone, his expression quickly shifting from apprehension to sheer jubilation. The video, widely shared across social media, shows the couple embracing tightly, jumping with excitement, and celebrating the incredible news.

Watch Viral Video

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Argentina's World Cup Campaign

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Argentina, the defending champions, are set to begin their Group J campaign on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET against Algeria. They will subsequently face Austria and Jordan in their group fixtures. While Senesi will be eager to make his mark, he faces stiff competition for a starting spot from established defenders like Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, and Nicolas Otamendi.

The squad, led by superstar Lionel Messi, aims to defend its title, a feat not achieved since Brazil in 1962. Senesi's late but well-deserved inclusion adds depth and talent to an already formidable defensive unit, and his journey to the World Cup is a powerful reminder of perseverance and the sudden turns of fate in professional sport.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and Marcos Senesi's emotional entry into the Argentine squad ensures he will be a player to watch as the tournament unfolds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).