Mexico vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The Estadio Akron in Guadalajara is set to host a pivotal Group A encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as co-hosts Mexico take on South Korea on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. With both teams having secured victories in their opening fixtures, this match holds significant weight in determining who will seize control of the group. Prediction market platform Polymarket has offered its insights, with Mexico currently favoured to emerge victorious in what promises to be an enthralling contest. Elye Wahi Barred From Entering Canada For Ivory Coast vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Game Amid Match-Fixing Investigation.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams Mexico vs South Korea Stage Group Stage Group Group A Kick-off IST Fri, Jun 19, 6:30 AM IST Venue Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Polymarket Prediction Analysis

Polymarket, known for its real-money prediction markets, has assessed the probabilities for the Mexico vs South Korea fixture. Current market data suggests that Mexico has a 50% chance of securing a win in front of their home crowd. The prospect of a draw is pegged at 29%, while South Korea's chances of an upset victory stand at 23%. These figures highlight the market's confidence in Mexico leveraging its home advantage and recent form, yet also acknowledge the potential for a tightly contested match. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

What's at Stake and Recent Form

Both Mexico and South Korea enter this fixture with winning momentum from their opening matches. Mexico commenced their World Cup campaign with a strong performance, securing victory and showcasing a disciplined defensive effort and potent attacking prowess. South Korea, on the other hand, displayed remarkable resilience in their opening fixture, staging a brilliant comeback victory to secure crucial three points for the Taegeuk Warriors. The market's slight lean towards Mexico suggests that factors such as the home crowd, high altitude, and Mexico's strong opening performance are weighing heavily on traders' minds.

This Group A showdown is not just about bragging rights; it's about solidifying a position for the knockout stages. A victory for either side could potentially secure their progression, depending on other results in the group, and would provide invaluable psychological momentum as the tournament progresses. The stage is set for a captivating clash where tactical discipline and individual brilliance will be key.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).