Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends

Football's two enduring titans, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have embarked on an unprecedented sixth FIFA World Cup campaign, but their opening matches in the 2026 tournament have unfolded with starkly contrasting fortunes. As of June 18, 2026, Messi led Argentina to a resounding victory, while Ronaldo's Portugal settled for a frustrating draw, igniting discussions about their respective impacts on the global stage. Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?.

Lionel Messi's Sensational Record-Breaking Start

Messi, the 38-year-old maestro, celebrated his record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance by rolling back the years with a sensational hat-trick in Argentina's emphatic 3-0 triumph over Algeria on June 16, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City. The reigning champions, looking to defend their 2022 title, showcased a formidable display of attacking football, with their captain at the heart of every move. Messi, who will turn 39 on June 24 during the tournament, has been in scintillating form, leading Inter Miami to the MLS title in 2025 with 29 goals and 20 assists, and continuing his prolific run with 12 goals and 8 assists in 14 games in the ongoing 2026 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Start Marred by Draw

Across the continent, Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 years and 132 days old, made history by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match as he captained Portugal in their Group K opener against DR Congo on June 17, 2026, at Houston Stadium. However, Portugal could only manage a 1-1 draw against a resilient DR Congo side, a result that has already raised questions among the Portuguese faithful. Ronaldo, who has been a consistent goalscorer for Al Nassr with 127 goals in 147 appearances over four seasons and 26 goals in 29 games this Saudi Pro League season, has notably not scored for his national team since October 2025. Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo.

Upcoming Fixtures

Both legends will be keen to influence their teams' next group stage encounters. Here's a look at their immediate schedule:

Argentina (Group J)

June 22, 2026: Argentina vs. Austria, Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Dallas, 1:00 PM ET

June 27, 2026: Argentina vs. Jordan, Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Dallas, 10:00 PM ET

Portugal (Group K)

June 23, 2026: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, Houston Stadium

June 27, 2026: Colombia vs. Portugal, Miami Stadium, 7:30 PM ET

As these footballing legends continue their journeys, every touch, pass, and goal will be scrutinized, with fans eagerly anticipating whether Messi can lead Argentina to back-to-back titles, or if Ronaldo can finally claim the elusive World Cup trophy in what is likely to be his final appearance on football's grandest stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).