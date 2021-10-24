It was a bad day for Manchester United at Old Trafford! Not even in the wildest of nightmares, the fans would have thought that they would lose so badly! Manchester United lost the game 5-0 in the EPL 2021-22 match. The netizens slammed the players and soon #OleOut started trending on social media. The visitors dominated the game from the start of the match as Nabu Keita scored a goal in the first five minutes of the match. Diago Jota added a goal more to its tally by banging the net at the 13th minute of the match. Manchester United Relives Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stunning Goal Against Atalanta, in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Mohamed Salah hammered the final nail in the coffin by netting a hat-trick. He netted a hat-trick at the 38th, 45th and the 50th minute of the match and walked away with the game. By now Manchester United was down by 0-5 and this came in as quite a rude shock to the fans and they trolled the Manchester United manager for the tactical goof-ups in the game. Check out the tweets below.

Being a man United fan right now #OleOutNow pic.twitter.com/a3nOLU3C5y — Yve 🦍 (@handsome_guyYve) October 24, 2021

This is just not okay, am not okay with this, All Man United fans are not okay with this...Time time time has come to remove this man 👎🏾...#OleOutNow #OleOut pic.twitter.com/RP4Vqjuhay — Abila the Sultan ⚜️ 🇿🇲 (@AbilaMalinga) October 24, 2021

Manchester United is now placed on number seven of the points table. The team now has 14 points in their kitty. Out of the nine games, Manchester United has won four and lost three. The remaining matches ended with a draw.

