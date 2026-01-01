New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Liverpool welcomes Leeds United to Anfield on January 1, 2026, for a high-stakes New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League 2025-26. Both sides enter the fixture in strong form, with Arne Slot’s Liverpool aiming to extend a three-match winning streak and solidify their position near the top of the table. Leeds United, currently unbeaten in five matches, travel to Merseyside seeking to disrupt the Reds’ momentum following a thrilling 3-3 draw between the two teams earlier this season. Brazilian Football Icon Roberto Carlos Stable After Heart Surgery.

The game will be held at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, where the home side has historically been dominant, though Daniel Farke’s Leeds United has shown resilience against top-tier opposition this winter.

Liverpool vs Leeds United Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 1.

Venue: Anfield in Liverpool

Time: 11:00PM IST. How to Watch Liverpool vs Leeds United Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have multiple options to follow English Premier League action live: Live Streaming: As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast: Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Liverpool vs Leeds United live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select TV channels



Liverpool vs Leeds United Team News and Key Players

Liverpool will be without talisman Mohamed Salah, who is currently away on international duty for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Reds also face injury absences for Alexander Isak and Joe Gomez. However, Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the squad after serving a suspension. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Leeds United arrives at Anfield with a relatively healthy squad, though they remain without Dan James and Joe Rodon. All eyes will be on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been in clinical form, scoring seven goals in his last six appearances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).