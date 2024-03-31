Mohun Bagan will be looking to go top of the Indian Super League standings when they take on Chennaiyin at home this evening. The Kolkata giants have managed 39 points from 18 games, just two short of league leaders Mumbai City FC, who have played a game more. The team is in sublime form at the moment with four wins in their last five games which includes three straight victories. Opponents Chennayin on the other hand are struggling at 11th in the standings but they will feel they are still in with a chance to finish in the top six. The visitors need a strong end to their group stage campaign to make it possible though. ISL 2023–24: Inconsistent Chennaiyin FC Look To Stun In-Form Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Armando Sadiku scored a brace for Mohun Bagan against Kerala and he was a livewire throughout the game in the attacking third. Deepak Tangri and Jason Cummings found the back of the net as well in a thrilling win for the side. The team management will need to find a way to accommodate Dimitri Petratos in the playing eleven as well. Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC Play Out Goalless Draw in ISL 2023–24.

Chennaiyin will be banking on their midfield maestro Rafael Crivellaro to get them through this tough contest. Farukh Choudhary on the wings will need to come up with the chances but it will not be easy considering the kind of form the Mohun Bagan defenders are in. The defence will be led by the mercurial Ryan Edwards and he will have Lazar Cirkovic as his partner in the backline.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, March 31. The MBSG vs CFC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a livestream viewing option of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Both sides will create plenty of chances in the game with the tie ending in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).