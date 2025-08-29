Mumbai, August 29: Over the years, the Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed its visionary head coaches managing their teams by embedding defensive discipline into their squads. They were not just feared for their attacking prowess, but revered for their defensive discipline. Let's find out the head coaches with the most clean sheets in league history. Indian Super League 2025–26 Season Likely To Kick Off in December As AIFF, FSDL Submit Proposal to Supreme Court.

1. Manolo Marquez - 40 Clean Sheets

Manolo Marquez, known for his composed demeanour and tactical planning, leads the all-time list with 40 clean sheets. His defensive legacy in the ISL is nothing short of phenomenal during his stints at Hyderabad FC (23) and FC Goa (17).

2. Antonio Lopez Habas - 38 Clean Sheets

With 38 clean sheets, Antonio Habas's sides, especially ATK FC (18) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (18), were synonymous with resilience. FC Pune City also registered two clean sheets during the Spaniard's tenure.

3. Sergio Lobera - 37 Clean Sheets

Whether with FC Goa (14), Mumbai City FC (10), Odisha FC (13), Lobera’s teams pressed high and passed with purpose, but they were organised and disciplined when out of possession. His philosophy to transition quickly into a defensive shape and limit clear-cut chances was a crucial aspect of his success. ISL 2025–26: AIFF and FSDL To Submit Joint Proposal to Supreme Court for Indian Super League.

4. Carles Cuadrat - 27 Clean Sheets

Carles Cuadrat comes next on the list with 27 clean sheets to his name with Bengaluru FC (20) and East Bengal FC (7). Cuadrat’s philosophy hinged on control, where his teams were rarely flustered, even under sustained pressure.

5. Owen Coyle - 25 Clean Sheets

Owen Coyle registered 25 clean sheets during his time with Chennaiyin FC (10) and Jamshedpur FC (15). The Scottish head coach often banked on a direct and aggressive strategy in his tactical choices. Coyle-led teams defended with grit, relying on collective effort rather than individual brilliance.