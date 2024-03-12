Mumbai City will be looking to go top of the standings in the Indian Super League, when they take on NorthEast United at home. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur in their previous game but with three wins in their last five games, there is progress in both results and style of play. The Islanders are currently second in the standings with 36 points from 18 games and only goal difference separates them from leaders Mohun Bagan. North East United are 9th in the table and will be looking to return to winning ways after a setback in their last two matches. ISL 2023–24: Punjab FC, FC Goa Play Out Thrilling 3–3 Draw, Gaurs Secure Playoffs Spot.

Ayush Chhikara and Iker Guarrotxena are ruled out for Mumbai City for the rest of the season. Lallianzuala Chhangte will play as the striker with Bipin Singh Thounaojam and Vikram Partap Singh utilising their pace on the wings. Yoell van Nieff will sit back to shield the backline with Vinit Rai and Alberto Noguera completing the back three for the home side.

North East United conceded a second-half goal to lose against Punjab FC, which was a setback for them. Konsam Phalguni Singh, Parthib Gogoi, and Jithin Madathil Subran will form the midfield three for the visitors. Nestor Albiach is set to lead the attack as the Highlanders line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Targets All Three Points Against Shaken Northeast United FC.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mumbai City FC will face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, March 12. The MCFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Mumbai City will dominate this game at home and expect them to secure all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).