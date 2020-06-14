Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Result: Dries Mertens Fires Hosts into Final

Football AFP| Jun 14, 2020 09:26 AM IST
A+
A-
Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Result: Dries Mertens Fires Hosts into Final
Napoli vs Inter Milan (Photo Credits: AFP)

Rome, June 14: Dries Mertens fired Napoli to the Italian Cup final on Saturday after netting the goal which gave his side a 2-1 aggregate semi-final win over Inter Milan and made him the club's all-time top scorer.

Napoli will face Juventus in Wednesday's final in Rome thanks to Belgium forward Mertens, who slotted home his 122nd goal for Napoli four minutes before half-time to make the score 1-1 on the night and give them overall victory after a 1-0 first-leg win at the San Siro in February.

Christian Eriksen had levelled the tie for Inter straight from a corner in the second minute and the away side continued to dominate the first half, but Mertens ended a lightning counter-attack to put the hosts through at the Stadio San Paolo.

Mertens, 33, overtakes Marek Hamsik and moves seven clear of Diego Maradona, who scored 115 goals in all competitions and won two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup over his seven tumultuous years in southern Italy.

Although there were no fans in the stands at the San Paolo, public broadcaster RAI reported that a small number of Napoli fans that had gathered outside the San Paolo set off fireworks throughout half-time in celebration of Merten's goal.

Mertens moved to Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013 and has become so settled in Naples that fans have nicknamed him 'Ciro', a hugely common Neapolitan name.

Napoli will take on Juve at the Italian capital's Stadio Olimpico after Maurizio Sarri's side squeezed past AC Milan on away goals following a 0-0 draw in Turin on Friday, Italy's first competitive football match since the country become the global coronavirus epicentre.

As with Friday's match, Napoli and Inter players gathered around the centre circle for a minute's silence in tribute to the more than 34,000 people who have died in Italy as a result of COVID-19.

There will likely be a big television audience for two of Italy's best-supported clubs.

According to Italian media, some 8.3 million people tuned into RAI to watch Friday's goalless draw at Juve's Allianz Stadium, the largest TV audience for a football match this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coppa Italia 2019-20 Dries Mertens Juventus Napoli vs Inter Milan
You might also like
‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an Egomaniac’: Owen Hargreaves Defends Portuguese Star
Football

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an Egomaniac’: Owen Hargreaves Defends Portuguese Star
Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per IST
Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches
Football

Napoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs INT Football Matches
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Football

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Lorenzo Insigne, Lautaro Martinez And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Football

Napoli vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Lorenzo Insigne, Lautaro Martinez And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Semi-Final, 2nd Leg
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement