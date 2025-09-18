To most fans, European football is the toughest and most competitive stage in club football. And at the pinnacle of this cash-rich, ultra-competitive European football is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. The UCL 2025-26 league phase is ready to roll. 36 top-graded teams will lock horns in this phase after successfully clearing their respective qualification criteria. A total of 82 clubs from 53 associations went through the process to be a part of the league phase. But eventually only 36 succeeded, so had it sealed already after bagging league titles or finishing in the top zones of the top domestic leagues, others had to go through qualifiers. On Which Channel UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch UCL Football Matches Live Streaming Online?.

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase starts from September 16, 2025, while the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026. The UCL 2025-26 competition marks the 71st edition of Europe's elite club competition. This edition also marks the 34th season since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League. This Champions League will also be the second season in this new format, where 36 clubs lock horns in the league phase, each facing eight different teams. After the league phase, the side that finish in the top eight will directly qualify to the Round of 16, while teams finishing 9 to 24 will play a knock-out to enter the RO16, followed by the usual quarters, semis, and the grand finale. UCL 2025–26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea Receive Honours at UEFA Champions League Draw in Monaco (Watch Video).

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table

No Team M W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Union Saint-Gilloise 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 2 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 3 Qarabag 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 4 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 6 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 4 4 0 1 7 Juventus 1 0 1 0 4 4 0 1 8 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 FC Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Bodo/Glimt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Frankfurt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Copenhagen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Inter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kairat Almaty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 AS Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 Olympiacos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 28 Pafos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 29 PSG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Slavia Prague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Sporting CP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Benfica 1 0 0 1 2 3 −1 0 33 Marseille 1 0 0 1 1 2 −1 0 34 Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 1 −1 0 35 PSV 1 0 0 1 2 3 −1 0 36 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 2 3 −1 0

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final match is scheduled to be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the same venue that hosted the 2023 UEFA Europa League final. All 36 sides: Ajax, Arsenal, Atalanta, Athletic Club, Atletico de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munchen, Benfica, Bodo/Glimt, Chelsea, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Inter, Juventus, Kairat Almaty, Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool, Manchester City, Marseille, AS Monaco, Napoli, Newcastle United, Olympiacos, Pafos, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV, Qarabag, Real Madrid, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Tottenham Hotspur, Union Saint-Gilloise, Villarreal will surely dream of playing the finale on May 30, 2026.

