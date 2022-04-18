Napoli will take on Roma in Serie A 2021-22 on Monday, April 18. The match would be played at the Stadio San Paolo and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Placed third on the points table with 66 points, Napoli lost their last game to Fiorentina and will be aiming to return to winning ways. But that would not be an easy task, given the fact that Roma are on a three-game winning streak in Serie A.Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22: Inter Register Fine Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

These two sides have squared off 30 times before. Both sides have won 12 matches each with six games ending in draws. Napoli and Roma played out a goalless draw earlier this season. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Napoli vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Napoli vs Roma match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The game will be held on April 18, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Napoli vs Roma match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs Roma, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Roma match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

