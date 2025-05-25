Mumbai, May 25: Virgil van Dijk intends to savour every second at Anfield on Sunday and wants Liverpool supporters to do exactly the same. The Reds captain will get his hands on the Premier League trophy at the conclusion of the season finale against Crystal Palace. It has been 35 years since Liverpool lifted the league trophy in front of the Anfield supporters, with the stadium empty due to Covid celebrations in 2020, and Van Dijk is eager to see everyone involved cherish them. Alexis Mac Allister Ruled Out of Liverpool’s Final Premier League 2024–25 Fixture Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury.

"This is the day we have all been waiting for, and one that each and every one of us has to savour, from first minute until last. I know I have been looking forward to this ever since we were confirmed as Premier League champions last month, and I'm sure you guys have been exactly the same.

"There have been a few celebrations over the last few weeks, as you know, but the idea of being at Anfield and lifting that trophy in front of all our supporters? That's something different. It's something special.

"Having been denied this in 2020, we all have a duty to make the most of this opportunity, and to make it the most happy and joyful experience possible. We have to enjoy these moments because these are the things we work for every single day," Van Dijk wrote in the matchday programme. Brighton 3-2 Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25: Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood Help Seagulls Pull off Comeback Win to Keep European Hopes Alive.

After the clash with Palace finishes, the players and staff will go back to the dressing room while a stage is constructed on the pitch for the official presentation.

Any individual end-of-season Premier League awards would be presented on the pitch after the full-time, with Mohamed Salah aiming to win both the Golden Boot and Playmaker prizes. Liverpool will then come and receive their winner's medals before a lap of honour will begin towards the Kop after the trophy lift.

