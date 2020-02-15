Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool vs Norwich City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Run away English Premier League leaders Liverpool have an away game against Norwich where they will look to continue their unprecedented winning run. With Jurgen Klopp resting his entire first team squad for their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, it will be the first time in many days that they will play competitive football. Breaks in football have often caused drop in the level of performances but this Liverpool side has been on another level. Winning 24 out of opening 25 games is a rarity in Europe and the Reds have managed to achieve it without any fuss. Opponents Norwich City are rock bottom in the league and at the moment only a miracle can save them from the drop. Norwich City Vs Liverpool Live Football Score.

Timm Klose is out with a knee injury and his return date is not yet known which is a huge problem for the home team. Teemu Pukki on his day can be a world class striker but consistency has been a huge issue for the player. In majority of the game, the Finnish international has cut a frustrated figure with little help from his midfielders. Ondrej Duda should be deployed as a playmaker and can create a few chances with his passing abilities.

Sadio Mane has been declared fit for the contest which should complete the trinity of Mane, Salah and Firmino. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been the key for Liverpool’s dominance with their energetic display. Skipper Henderson in particular has been immense with his flying tackles and composed passing game. Virgil Van Dijk is the league’s top passer and with him in the team, Norwich will find it tough to score.

When is Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 25 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Norwich City vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium on February 15, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of NOR vs LIV league match.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Norwich City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League matches, including Norwich City vs Liverpool encounter. Liverpool could score a few against Norwich City if they find their rhythm early on. Their front three looks set to have a field day against the EPL minnows.