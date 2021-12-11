Manchester United will have the chance to improve their position on the Premier League 2021-22 points table with a game against Norwich City at Carrow Road. Ralf Rangnick’s experimental team in the mid-week Champions League game could only manage a draw but the German tactician will have his sight set on claiming another win in the league. The team played his brand of football in phases in the victory over Crystal Palace but clearly, they will need time to adapt to the change in management. Opponents Norwich City are currently rock bottom in the league and desperate in need of some positive results. They have not won in their last three matches and just might be facing the Red Devils at the worst possible time. Norwich City versus Manchester United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16 Draw: Manchester United, PSG, Juventus & Others Make it to Knock Outs, Check Full List Of Teams Qualified for Quarter-Finals

Four Norwich City players have been identified as COVID-19 positive although their names have been withheld. There are injury absentees as well for the Canaries with Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Milot Rashica all missing out. Brandon Williams is ineligible to play in this match as he cannot feature against his parent club. Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent as a front two will be aware of United’s defensive problems and can capitalise.

Edinson Cavani is back in the matchday squad and could feature in some capacity against Norwich City. Mason Greenwood could replace Marcus Rashford in the starting eleven with the latter struggling for form. Fred and Scott McTominay will start as the midfield pair with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes claiming the two no 10s spot.

When is Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Norwich City vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Carrow Road in Norwich. The game will be held on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Norwich City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Norwich City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Norwich City vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United have won 11 out of their last 13 away games against Norwich City and their brilliant run should continue given their current form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).