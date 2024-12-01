After Mohun Bagan’s recent win, Bengaluru FC dropped to the second position. The side lost one match so far in the competition so far and has the best defensive record in the ISL 2024-25 season. Offensively potent Bengaluru FC stayed in the top three right from the start of the season until they faced a shocking defeat against FC Goa. With their all-around performances in the ISL 2024-25 tournament, multiple Bengaluru players are leading several stats. They will take on Odisha FC next. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League's 1000th Match

Odisha FC has three wins and three draws in nine matches played so far. The offensively strong Odisha side scored 19 goals – second second-highest in the ISL 2024-25 season. But they shipped in 14 goals dropping some important points early in the season.

When is Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Dropping to the second spot, Bengaluru FC will have a chance to move back on top with a point from an away match against Odisha FC. The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC streaming options below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC live streaming online for free. With their current run of form, Bengaluru FC is expected to win this encounter.

