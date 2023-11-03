Odisha will be looking to secure their second successive win in the 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League when they take on NorthEast United at home. The Highlanders defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 in their last match with the team showing great resilience overcoming a two-goal deficit. The win moved them 6th in the points table with 7 points from five games which will be considered an average return. In order to make it to the play-offs stage, they need to work on being more consistent. Opponents NorthEast United have a point more than them and are 5th. They are undefeated in their last four games which will worry the home team. Odisha versus NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 PM IST. Indian Football Team's 28-Member Probable Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Announced by Igor Stimac.

Isak Vanlalruatfela was brilliant for Odisha in the last game and was rewarded with a goal as well which should give a lot of confidence. Roy Krishna may have not been on target against Bengaluru but his movements cause a lot of trouble to the opposition defenders. Narender Gahlot and Carlos Delgado complement each other well in defence and NorthEast United will do well to get past them.

Michel Zabaco and Ibson Melo scored in injury time for NorthEast United as they beat Jamshedpur in the last game. The team created very little in the entire game but two moments of individual brilliance saw them claim all three points. While the Highlanders would have been happy with the points, the performance was far from convincing.

When Is Odisha FC vs NorthEast United ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC will host NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, November 3. The OFC vs NEUFC match in the ISL will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

