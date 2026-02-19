Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

The 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) season continues as two-time champions Mumbai City FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. This fixture marks the season opener for both sides in what is a significantly restructured and truncated edition of the league. With 14 teams competing in a single round-robin format, every point is vital, as the team finishing at the top of the table will be crowned champions without the traditional play-off phase. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming and Telecast

In a shift from previous seasons, the broadcasting landscape for the ISL has changed for the 2025–26 cycle. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD.

For digital viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. While FanCode typically requires a subscription, the platform is offering affordable Match Passes for fans who wish to watch individual games without a full season bundle.

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament Indian Super League 2025–26 Venue Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Date & Time 19 February 2026 Broadcaster (TV) Sony Sports 2 / Sony Sports 2 HD Live Stream (India) FanCode Head-to-Head (Last 14) Mumbai City: 12 wins, 2 draws, 0 losses Key Players Lallianzuala Chhangte (MCFC), Alberto Noguera (CFC) Pitch Condition Fast, suitable for technical play

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Mumbai City FC enters this campaign as the heavy statistical favourites, holding a formidable record against the Marina Machans. The Islanders have remained unbeaten in their last 14 encounters with Chennaiyin, a streak stretching back to early 2020. Under head coach Petr Kratky, Mumbai has retained a core of high-calibre players, including club captain Lallianzuala Chhangte and the recently signed Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko.

Chennaiyin FC, however, arrives with a fresh identity under new head coach Clifford Miranda, who previously served as an assistant at Mumbai City. Miranda’s squad features a blend of domestic veterans like Pritam Kotal and international talent such as Alberto Noguera. The Chennai-based side is aiming to break their winless hoodoo against Mumbai and capitalise on the new season energy to disrupt the host’s dominance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).