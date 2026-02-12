The Indian Super League (ISL) returns for its 12th season on 14 February 2026, featuring a restructured sprint format and a significant shift in its broadcasting landscape. After weeks of commercial uncertainty, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that FanCode is the league's exclusive digital home. The season kicks off with a high-stakes clash between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where to Watch ISL 2025-26?

For the first time in the league's history, FanCode has secured the exclusive global digital rights for the ISL 2025–26 season. The platform will live-stream all 91 matches of the competition.

In a move to cater to diverse fan needs, the streaming service has introduced flexible pricing models. Viewers can opt for a full Season Pass for INR 299, a Team Pass to follow a specific club for INR 149, or individual Match Passes for INR 25. The digital broadcast promises high-definition quality with interactive statistics and multi-language commentary.

In a major update for traditional viewers, FanCode has sub-licensed the linear television rights to Sony Sports Network. Matches will be broadcast primarily on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD. ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters Confirms Participation in Upcoming Indian Super League Season.

Category Information Start Date 14 February 2026 Total Matches 91 Digital Streaming (India) FanCode (App & Website) TV Channel (India) - Streaming Prices INR 25 (Match) / INR 149 (Team) / INR 299 (Season)

New Format in ISL 2025-26

The 2025–26 campaign features a truncated sprint format to accommodate a delayed start. Fourteen clubs, including newcomers Inter Kashi, will compete in a single-leg round-robin stage. Each club will play 13 matches, with the top of the table at the end of the 91-match cycle being crowned champions.

