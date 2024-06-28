The Copa America 2024 Tournament will complete its second round of matches as Group D matches after the Brazil National Football Team will take on the Paraguay National Football Team. Considered one of the toughest groups in the tournament, Group D has former champion teams like Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay. The Brazil Team is the most successful side amongst these winning the competition none times in the past. A strong offensive side failed to score against Costa Rica despite taking 29 attempts on the opposition's goal. The star pair of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. hold the key to their success. Lacking strength at the defensive end, Brazil will look to keep the ball in the opposition half. Copa America 2024: Inefficient Brazil Play Out Goalless Draw Against Costa Rica

Their opponent the Paraguay National Football Team will be looking to overturn the Brazilian dominance over the years. Paraguay and Brazil have previously locked horns 83 times, with the Selecao having the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 51 wins. But Paraguay teams are unbeaten in their last five matches against Brazil in Copa America, the second-longest streak achieved by any team against the Selecao in the competition’s history. The side will look to do better and win in the 2024 edition. The side is fifth most successful in terms of wins in the continental tournament and would be looking for another scalp at the expense of the Samba boys. Check out the Paraguay vs Brazil match details with viewing options below.

When is Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil National Football Team take on the Paraguay National Football Team in the Copa America 2024 tournament on Saturday, June 29. The Paraguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 football match will be played at SoFi Stadium, California, USA and it starts at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Why Neymar Jr is Not Playing For Brazil in Copa America 2024? Know Reason of Al-Hilal Star's Absence In South American Continental Championship

Where to Get Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, the Paraguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 match live telecast viewing option is unavailable in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Fans hence, will not be able to get the Paraguay vs Brazil match viewing option on TV sets in India as per the current information. For the PAR vs BRA online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024 Live Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, there would be no online viewing option available for the Paraguay vs Brazil football match as there is no live-streaming and viewing option available in India. Fans can also get regular score updates on the social media handles of the national teams. With the football extravaganza ongoing, fans can tune in to third-party sites with a VPN for the Paraguay National Football Team vs Brazil National Football Team Copa America live streaming. The young and talented Brazil side can expect to bounce back from a ‘wasteful’ performance and win their first match in Copa America 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).