Portugal will be facing Iceland in their last game of their 2024 Euro Qualifiers campaign in Group J. The 2016 champions have played nine and won nine in what has been an exciting run of games for them under new manager Roberto Martinez. The team scored two past Liechtenstein in their last match in what was another display of attacking brilliance. Opponents Iceland are fourth in the standings with 10 points. The side never looked like making it out of the group and just two wins in their last five games meant the team did not see its campaign take off fully. Portugal versus Iceland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:15 AM IST. Argentina Eyes Angel Di Maria Return and Brazil Tests Gabriel Jesus Ahead of BRA vs ARG CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for Portugal in the last game and is likely to play a key role again here against Iceland. Pepe and Rafael Leao will miss the game for the home side owing to injuries while Diogo Dalot has been ruled out due to personal reasons. Diogo Jota is set to get an opportunity in the starting eleven and he will be keen to make it count.

Arnor Traustason injured himself against Slovakia and will be missing this clash for Iceland. Arnor Sigurdsson is a key player for the side and his role will be create chances for his side on the break. Aron Gunnarsson is also likely to get an outing against Portugal and he can add some firepower in midfield for the visitors.

When Is Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match will be played on Sunday, November 19 at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. The Group J match will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Everton Gets Biggest Sporting Sanction in Premier League History of 10 Points for Breaching Financial Rules.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for live telecast.

Is Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Portugal vs Iceland, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. It should be a straight forward victory for the home team with the side scoring a few goals in the process.

