Portugal would be raring to get a win and secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Serbia in a European qualifier at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Monday, November 15. The match would begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo and his men played out a goalless draw in their last match against Republic of Ireland and with them and Serbia both locked on 17 points, a win would be very crucial when it comes to topping Group A. The 2016 European Champions are currently Group A leaders due to better goal difference but they would need to fight hard and find their way through a resilient Serbian outfit, which is yet to face defeat so far. France 8–0 Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Video Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Scores Four Goals As Champions Book Ticket to Qatar in Style

Points were shared the last time these two sides faced each other in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers, back in March. Ronaldo was an angry man after his goal was disallowed, which could have handed Portugal the win, as scores were levelled at 2-2. The star player not just stormed off the pitch but also threw his captain's armband after his last-minute winner was cancelled. This time though, Fernando Santos' men would aim to not leave it late and finish things off early. Serbia would rely on important players like Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic to fire while Bernardo Silva, who missed the match against Republic of Ireland is expected to find a place in the starting XI. It would be a very evenly-contested battle with Portugal expected to come out on top.

When is Portugal vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Portugal vs Serbia clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on November 15, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Serbia on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Portugal vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Portugal vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

