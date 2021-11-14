Kylian Mbappe netted four goals as France qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style, with an emphatic 8-0 win over Kazakhstan. Karim Benzema scored a brace while Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot scored one goal each as Didier Deschamps' men ran riot over Kazakhstan at the Parc Des Princes. You can check out video highlights of the match here:

𝙇𝙚𝙨 𝘽𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙨 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙚́𝙨 𝙥𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙡𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙥𝙚 𝙙𝙪 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 ! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/yxXsdeaq28 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 13, 2021

